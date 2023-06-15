Launch Coincides with Critical "100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers"

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / As the U.S. enters the "100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers" - the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day during which 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur1 - SOBRsafe™ (NASDAQ:SOBR), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) to combat drunk driving. The partnership coincides with the launch of the SOBRsure™ wristband, a sleek, fitness-style wearable that protects against teen drunk driving through:

Continuous alcohol monitoring

GPS location tracking

Band removal alerts

A phone-based app for parents

Parents can pre-order SOBRsure with no financial commitment here.

A Common Cause

MADD is dedicated to putting an end to impaired driving and securing a future of No More Victims. SOBRsafe is likewise creating a culture of prevention and support, and has pioneered technology to make this shared vision a reality.

Aligned, Committed Leadership

"SOBRsafe has made a clear commitment to safe communities, and together I believe we can create powerful outcomes and real change," stated MADD National President Tess Rowland. "SOBRsafe is battling the preventable crime of drunk driving, and they are fierce supporters of MADD's mission of No More Victims. We are excited to partner with this innovative company and like-minded team."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with MADD, and we believe they will help us achieve our primary goal - to make a social contribution by creating safe environments and roadways, thereby saving lives," stated SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "We expect SOBRsure to promote family involvement and facilitate the alcohol safety discussion.

"Per MADD, car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, and 25% of car crashes with teens involve an underage drunk driver. If we could just reduce this figure, that would mean hundreds of teen driver and passenger lives saved each year. It's time we, as parents and professionals, stepped up to eradicate underage drinking and driving. We feel this partnership between MADD and SOBRsafe is a significant and evolutionary step forward."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. SOBRsure™, the Company's revolutionary alcohol monitoring wristband for teen drivers, is now available for pre-order with no financial commitment at SOBRstore.com.

1Source: AAA

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at www.madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: [email protected]

Sales: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

