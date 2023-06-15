VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Wolfgang Maier, Ph.D., recognized in both academic and industry circles for his expertise in geoscience and, particularly, magmatic systems has joined the Company as Senior Geological Advisor.

Dr. Maier has 30 years of global experience and, in addition to authoring or co-authoring 144 publications which have received more than 7,000 citations to date, he has been a contributing author or editor of numerous books, monographs, and geological maps. Dr. Maier studied geology at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany and at Rhodes University, South Africa, including doctoral studies on the Bushveld Complex in 1992. He taught igneous petrology and economic geology at the Universities of Pretoria (South Africa), University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (Canada), UWA (Australia), and Oulu (Finland) before joining Cardiff University in 2013, where he is currently a professor with the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences. As part of his academic pursuits, Dr. Maier is keenly interested in increasing the efficiency and sustainability of both exploration and mining.

Dr. Maier commented, "I am very impressed with the potential of Metallic Minerals' North American projects and excited to contribute to the exceptional teams assembled by the broader Metallic Group of Companies. Getting on the ground at Metallic's La Plata site and Stillwater Critical Minerals' Stillwater West project this summer will be an excellent opportunity to connect in person and to study first-hand the compelling geology represented by both these assets."

Metallic Minerals President, Scott Petsel, stated, "Dr. Maier, brings not only his experience and knowledge to Metallic, but he puts passion and energy into everything he does. From our first encounter, where he made immediate contributions to our understanding of the presence of platinum group elements as part of the mineralization at the La Plata Project, Colorado, I knew he would be a great advisor to our already strong team. We welcome Dr. Maier and look forward to working with him on Metallic Projects as we anticipate announcement of an updated resource estimate at the La Plata Copper-Gold-Silver-PGE project in Colorado, as well as start of 2023 drilling and completion of modelling towards an inaugural resource at the Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada."

Yukon Mining Alliance 2023 Property Tours

Metallic Minerals will once again be participating in the Yukon Mining Alliance Property Tours and Investment Conference in Dawson City on July 19th. Select tour participants will visit Metallic's Keno Silver Project adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations on July 17th, as well as our Australia Creek alluvial gold property, currently under lease to Parker Schnabel's Little Flake Mining as seen on Discovery Channel's Gold Rush television program. More information about the YMA Property Tours and Conference can be found here. For more information about Metallic's lease agreement with Little Flake Mining, click here.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a leading exploration and development stage company focused on copper, silver, gold and other critical minerals in the La Plata mining district in Colorado, and silver and gold in the high-grade Keno Hill and Klondike districts of the Yukon. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to making exploration discoveries, growing resources, and advancing projects toward development.

At the Company's La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, the 2022 inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate identified a significant porphyry copper-silver resource containing 889 Mlbs copper and 15 Moz of silver. Results from 2022 expansion drilling intercepted the longest and highest-grade interval ever encountered at La Plata and one of the top intersections for any North American copper project in the past several years. An updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the La Plata project incorporating these results is expected in Q2 2023. In the 2023 Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Colorado ranked 5th globally for investment attractiveness and 2nd in the USA.

In Canada's Yukon Territory, Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic high-grade Keno Hill silver district, directly adjacent to Hecla Mining's operations, with more than 300 Moz of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. Hecla Mining Company, the largest primary silver producer in the USA and third largest in the world, completed the acquisition of Alexco Resources and their Keno Hill operations in September 2022. Hecla is targeting to start production at the Keno Hill operations by Q3 2023. Metallic is anticipating the announcement of inaugural mineral resource estimate at Keno Silver in the second half of 2023.

Metallic Minerals is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business by partnering with experienced mining operators, including Parker Schnabel of Little Flake Mining from the hit television show, Gold Rush, on the Discovery Channel.

All of the districts in which Metallic Minerals operates have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits in the region, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise. The Metallic Minerals team has been recognized for its environmental stewardship practices and is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: www.mmgsilver.com

Phone: 604-629-7800

Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position and future dividends as well as financial position, prospects, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, unsuccessful operations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration, development of mines and mining operations is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759933/Metallic-Minerals-Appoints-Dr-Wolfgang-Maier-as-Senior-Geological-Advisor



