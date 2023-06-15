Online School Launches Innovative Free and Reduced Lunch Program for At-Home Public-School Students in Colorado

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades 4-12, is announcing a new initiative to support students-in-need. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, CODCA will offer a Free+and+Reduced+Lunch+Program to all eligible students, ensuring access to nutritious meals even while learning from home.

In what may be the first-ever online school implementing such a program with funds provided by Stride, Inc., CODCA is recognizing the importance of adequate nutrition for academic success. Taking proactive measures to address the challenges faced by students and families in an online learning environment, the program will provide a daily stipend per student to eligible families, helping them cover the costs of daily meals.

"No child should go hungry, period," said Teri Cady, Executive Director at CODCA. "We are committed to ensuring that all our students have access to nutritious meals regardless of their financial circumstances. It is one more way we are proud to enhance their overall educational experience and set them up for long-term success."

To qualify for the program, families must meet attendance requirements and ensure students are actively engaged in their online learning. The stipend will be distributed directly to parents via a digitally emailed grocery gift card to empower them to make the best choices in purchasing quality food for their children.

Students enroll in online school for many reasons—including those who may have fallen academically off track or are looking to get a head start on future careers. In addition to a traditional curriculum, CODCA students can participate in the school’s career+and+college+prep+program and enroll in classes that will introduce them to potential careers in agriculture, business, IT, health and human services, and STEM fields. Eligible students can earn college credits while still in high school, gaining a head start on higher education and potentially saving thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Enrollment at CODCA is now open for the 2023-2024 school year. For more information and enrollment support, please visit codca.k12.com or call 800-705-1528.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 4-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by provided by %3Cb%3EStride+K12%3C%2Fb%3E. The nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, Stride (NYSE: LRN) offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit %3Cb%3Ecodca.k12.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

