CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi") - a multi-faceted brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced that Tytan Magnetic Tiles, the Company's children's toy brand and leading innovator in educational toys and magnetic building sets, has entered into a new first party relationship with Amazon.com, the world's largest online retailer. This strategic partnership will expand Tytan's Disney-Licensed and select other product launches for the fourth quarter of 2023 and continue into 2024.

First party through Amazon.com is another significant milestone for Tytan Magnetic Tiles, especially in conjunction with the recently announced Disney licensing agreement. The Company anticipates that the combination of the Disney Products powered by Amazon 1P sales initiatives will amplify its presence in the online marketplace and bring its award-winning magnetic building sets to a broader audience of parents, educators, and children.

Tytan Magnetic Tiles' products have gained a reputation for their quality, educational value, and endless possibilities for creativity and imaginative play. The company's magnetic building sets have become a staple in classrooms, households, and playrooms worldwide, captivating children and fostering crucial skills such as problem-solving, spatial awareness, and STEM concepts.

With Amazon.com as a new first party partner, Tytan Magnetic Tiles looks forward to expanding its footprint and delivering its premium products to customers in even more communities. The partnership allows for streamlined distribution and enhanced customer support, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for Amazon customers.

"We are incredibly excited about our first party relationship with Amazon.com," said Nick Romano, President of Tytan Magnetic Tiles. "This collaboration opens up new avenues for us to reach families and provide them with our innovative magnetic building sets. Amazon's platform aligns with our mission to inspire creativity and promote learning through play. We look forward to the all of the possibilities this partnership holds for Tytan and Amazon customers."

As Tytan Magnetic Tiles and Amazon.com embark on this new chapter together, customers can expect to find a wide range of Tytan's magnetic building sets and new Disney licensed sets available for purchase on Amazon's platform. These sets come in various themes, sizes, and complexities, catering to the needs and interests of children of different ages and developmental stages.

For more information about Tytan Magnetic Tiles and its products, please visit tytanproducts.com. The company's magnetic building sets can now be found on Amazon.com.

About Upexi, Inc.:

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

