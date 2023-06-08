SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH JANUARY 7, 2024

DALLAS, June 8, 2023

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended its flight schedule into early next year, allowing Customers to begin booking their travel for the 2023 holiday season.

"Our Summer operational performance is off to a strong start with Customers taking much-needed vacations and important business trips," said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines®. "We know some already are thinking about holiday plans and we want them to know we're ready. Ahead of winter, we are delivering on our plans to add capabilities, tools, and equipment to reliably connect Customers to people and places that matter most in their lives."

The carrier's full schedule of service through Jan. 7, 2024, is now available for purchase at Southwest.com®.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded   
2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees    
31973-2019 annual profitability   

