SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the 2023 exploration plans for the Shambhala Project near the historic New Rambler Mine in Albany, Wyoming.Hard Rock Consulting (see 6/1/2023 Company Update) is scheduled to commence on-site work at the project on or around June 12th. During the 2023 field season, the primary tasks consist of geologic mapping, surface sampling, and database creation in a GIS environment. The following is an in-depth list of Phase I tasks that HRC intends to complete:

• General preparation, management, oversight, and completion of exploration-related fieldwork, including:

GIS determination of target areas for geologic investigation, High-resolution geologic field mapping (structure and lithology), Surface sample collection, Sample QA/QC, and Sample delivery to an accredited laboratory for assay.

• General management of field, spatial, and analytical data, including:

Sample geographic information for geological assessment; Sample photography; Assay/analytical spreadsheets summarization; Digitized, georeferenced geologic maps with sample locations, structural measurements, etc.; and Geochemical maps/figures (upon receipt of laboratory analytical results).

Buyer Group CEO Dave Bryant said, "We are delighted to kick off this season with deliveration. By the end of the first phase in December 2023, we hope to have collected enough data and organized the Shambhala Platinum Project sufficiently to establish and generate an NI 43-101 Technical Report with recommendations on drilling locations in the second phase. Once Phase One has concluded, we will promptly move on to Phase Two in order to initiate the NI 43-101 report. Be on the lookout for new pictures, videos, and more as we have a very eventful season ahead!"

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: [email protected]

