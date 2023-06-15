LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, recently presented at the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) - Scientific Assembly. Odyssey is developing a novel pharmaceutical, ONP-002 to be given intranasally for brain-targeted delivery in the acute through subacute period following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) aka concussion. SOMA requested presentation submissions and after review, they selected the Odyssey ONP-002 technology to be presented in poster-style at its yearly conference.

SOMA's Scientific Assembly held in Raleigh, NC May 15 -19 provided an opportunity for military and civilian medical providers, academia, and industry from around the world to meet and discuss ideas for improving active military healthcare. Areas like Prolonged Field Care, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and Acute Resuscitative and Surgical Care were discussed at the Scientific Assembly.

Odyssey's poster presentation "A Novel Intranasal Pharmaceutical for Treatment of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in the Field." focused on the advantages of developing a lightweight intranasal field-deliverable drug-device combination for concussion management in the early phases following injury.

Far-forward missions conducted by special operation forces require fast and effective field solutions to improve military readiness, this aligns with ONP-002 development goals. Topics in the scientific poster related to the Odyssey drug development program included:

Heat stable spray-dried formulation eliminating cold chain controls

Breath-propelled intranasal device enhancing drug dispersion depth and conformity

Preclinical data improving memory and neuromotor function while reducing depressive-like behavior

Positive safety and pharmacokinetic findings in Phase I trials

The Poster presentation has been posted on our Linked In and our web site.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a medical company with a focus on life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company's website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

