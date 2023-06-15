Why U.S. Investment In Domestic Critical Mineral Development Is Important – And How One Company Could Be Key To The Clean Energy Transition

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / The federal U.S. government has been making significant pushes toward clean energy and electric vehicles, with President Biden setting ambitious goals for electrification. The Biden administration has announced several initiatives to support the adoption of electric vehicles, including the Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan, which aims to deploy 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by 2030. Additionally, the administration has proposed a $174 billion investment in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure over 10 years as part of the American Jobs Plan.screenshot%202023-06-08%20at%205.17.23%20pm.png

However, despite recent legislation aimed at increasing the electrification of American cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, the US still lags behind China. China currently dominates battery production, with 93 "gigafactories" that manufacture lithium-ion battery cells, compared to only four in the United States. In 2021, China produced approximately 79% of all lithium-ion batteries that entered the global market. This gap is a result of several factors, including China's early investment in the lithium-ion battery industry, government support and access to raw materials. China's investment in research and development has also led to advancements in battery technology, positioning the country as a leader in the industry. In contrast, the United States has been slow to invest in the industry, with limited government support and a lack of domestic manufacturing.

However, Nevada-based company Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is helping change this reality. Dragonfly Energy is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that are disrupting the energy storage industry. The company's innovative battery products are sold directly to consumers under the Battle Born Batteries brand and to original equipment manufacturers like Keystone RV and Airstream.

The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage and industrial applications. Dragonfly Energy is also working on proprietary and patented non-flammable solid-state battery cell technology, which will enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid.

Despite a challenging economic environment, in Q1 2023 the company reported net sales of $18.8 million, a 2.7% increase from the previous year. Dragonfly Energy was able to deliver a net income of $4.9 million, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q1 2022. Overall, Dragonfly Energy's financial results demonstrate the company's ability to navigate challenging economic conditions and continue to lead the way in the lithium-ion and clean energy space.

One of the challenges US manufacturers have experienced is access to the raw materials needed to produce lithium batteries. The recent agreement between Dragonfly Energy and Ioneer Ltd. is a significant step towards the company's goal of establishing a vertically integrated lithium battery cycle - from mining to production to recycling - in the United States. This partnership highlights the company's commitment to domestic production and development of critical minerals, which is essential for accelerating the domestic electrification pipeline for lithium battery components.

Dragonfly Energy seems poised to become a strong lithium-ion battery producer in the US, supporting the growth of the clean energy industry and helping close the manufacturing gap between China and the US. The partnership with Ioneer also highlights the importance of collaborations between companies and government entities, as emphasized by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

"This agreement between Dragonfly Energy and Ioneer, and hopefully more like it in the future, are vital to our economy as we work to develop this new industry, secure Nevada's energy independence and close the lithium loop," said Lombardo. "In the future, we hope to see more Nevada companies creating innovative partnerships like this one, which will help strengthen our economy and demonstrate how Nevada is the lithium capital of North America."

In strengthening and diversifying the state's economy. Dragonfly Energy's focus on domestic production and development of critical minerals could position the company to be a key player in the US lithium-ion battery industry and support the country's transition to a clean energy economy.

Featured photo courtesy of Dragonfly Energy.

Contact:

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Dragonfly Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760044/Why-US-Investment-In-Domestic-Critical-Mineral-Development-Is-Important-And-How-One-Company-Could-Be-Key-To-The-Clean-Energy-Transition

img.ashx?id=760044

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.