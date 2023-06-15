CRH PLC Announces Results of Scheme Meeting and EGM

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RESULTS OF IRISH HIGH COURT CONVENED SHAREHOLDER MEETING & EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / All resolutions proposed at the Irish High Court Convened Shareholder Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "Meetings") held earlier today, 8 June 2023, in connection with the proposal to transfer the Company's primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and the transfer of the Company's listing category of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from a premium listing to a standard listing together with the approval of a scheme of arrangement to effect the migration of the settlement system applicable to the Company's ordinary shares held electronically from Euroclear Bank to the Depositary Trust Company (the "Scheme"), were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the circular to Shareholders, which includes the Notices of the Meetings, issued on 9 May 2023 (the "Circular") and can be found on the Company's website,www.crh.com.

Voting at the Meetings was conducted by way of a poll and the results are available on the Company's website.

The Scheme is subject to certain conditions which are set out in the scheme document (included in the Circular), including approval by the Irish High Court of the Scheme.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed at the meetings have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760056/CRH-PLC-Announces-Results-of-Scheme-Meeting-and-EGM

img.ashx?id=760056

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.