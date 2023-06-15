RESULTS OF IRISH HIGH COURT CONVENED SHAREHOLDER MEETING & EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / All resolutions proposed at the Irish High Court Convened Shareholder Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "Meetings") held earlier today, 8 June 2023, in connection with the proposal to transfer the Company's primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and the transfer of the Company's listing category of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from a premium listing to a standard listing together with the approval of a scheme of arrangement to effect the migration of the settlement system applicable to the Company's ordinary shares held electronically from Euroclear Bank to the Depositary Trust Company (the "Scheme"), were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the circular to Shareholders, which includes the Notices of the Meetings, issued on 9 May 2023 (the "Circular") and can be found on the Company's website,www.crh.com.

Voting at the Meetings was conducted by way of a poll and the results are available on the Company's website.

The Scheme is subject to certain conditions which are set out in the scheme document (included in the Circular), including approval by the Irish High Court of the Scheme.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed at the meetings have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

