Hip-Hop Legend Ludacris to Perform at MAGIC Las Vegas

30 minutes ago
MAGIC Announces first look into August event lineup. Fashion expert Remi Bader among speakers at MAGIC Social House.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / MAGIC Las Vegas, the premier three-day fashion wholesale event co-located with PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, provides a glance into the talent lineup and guest speakers taking the stage at the upcoming keystone event, August 7-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Grammy Award winning rapper, actor, business mogul and philanthropist Ludacris will perform at the MAGIC Las Vegas annual opening night party, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World on Monday, August 7. Doors will open 6:00 pm, all registered attendees over 21 are encouraged to come and celebrate the first day of MAGIC Las Vegas.

"From the red carpet to the big screen, Ludacris was the perfect choice to perform at our popular opening night party to keep the energy going post show. This industry event is to celebrate our amazing fashion community and allow opportunities for all our marketplace attendees to network in one space. The new outdoor pool venue with exclusive VIP cabanas is going to create a whole new festival like experience for our guests and they can take the underground Tesla Loop from the convention center to get directly there," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion.

MAGIC Las Vegas will host daily education and expert panel sessions discussing current topics facing the fashion industry today. This season, the MAGIC Social House will host Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient Remi Bader, notable content creator and curve model, to discuss her experience in fashion and bring unique insight to the audience in Las Vegas.

"MAGIC Las Vegas is a true reflection of the ever-evolving business of fashion, and we aim to showcase voices of influence in a multifaceted industry which continues to drive advancements in accessibility, inclusivity and creativity. Remi Bader is the fresh perspective on today's fashion and our guests can experience firsthand the revolution of fashion that content creators like Remi are leading," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion.

About MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

