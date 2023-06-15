As Chief People Officer of Abivax, Ida Hatoum will be leading the organizational strategy to build and strengthen the Abivax team in the United States and Europe across all functions

Ida has a proven track record in talent acquisition and development in the biopharmaceutical industry

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the appointment of Ida Hatoum as Chief People Officer. Ida will be responsible for Abivax's growth strategy in the United States and Europe, ensuring the appropriate staffing of the Company to successfully conduct the ongoing Phase 3 clinical program of obefazimod in ulcerative colitis as well as its subsequent commercialization and market access, provided the drug candidate obtains the required regulatory approvals. Ida will be based at Abivax's subsidiary on the US East Coast.

Ida Hatoum brings over 15 years of experience and a strong track record in talent acquisition and development and has occupied different People Operations leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Prior to joining Abivax, Ida was Senior Vice President and Head of People Talent and Culture at CinCor Pharma, where she successfully managed and lead the recruitment strategy and organizational design of the company during a period of strong growth. Ida holds a bachelor's in pharmacy from the University of Toledo, Ohio.

Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax, said: "I am glad to welcome Ida to the Abivax team as she will be leading our global recruitment strategy. Her vast experience in talent acquisition and development will be vital for us to complement our current team with new competent and dedicated colleagues who share our commitment of bringing novel and potent therapeutic alternatives to patients in need."

Ida Hatoum, new Chief People Officer of Abivax, added: "I am thrilled to join the Abivax team during this exciting period of strong growth and internationalization and to contribute to the success of the Company, establishing a global team and a common company culture. I am convinced that the Abivax story will enable us to further attract highly qualified and motivated new colleagues across the different functions to successfully bring the very promising drug candidate obefazimod to the market and the patients."

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

