Abivax Releases the Results of its June 5, 2023 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, held its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2023, which was chaired by Marc de Garidel, CEO of Abivax and interim Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also ratified the cooptation of Mr. Marc de Garidel as Board member and approved the appointment of Agili(3f) as co-statutory auditors for a period of six financial years.

Details on the vote results will be available on the Company's website.

About Abivax (https://www.abivax.com/)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
[email protected]
+33 6 24 50 69 63
Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
[email protected]
+44 7413 825310
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
[email protected]
+49 211 529 252 22
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
[email protected]
+33 6 21 10 49 24		Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
[email protected]
+33 6 78 12 97 95		Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
[email protected]
+1 646 770 8858


SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760090/Abivax-Releases-the-Results-of-its-June-5-2023-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=760090

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.