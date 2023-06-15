VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF);and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Falcon and Marvel have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022.

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

Carmanah will make cash payments totaling $155,000 over a 4-year period and issue 5 million common shares, and 5 million share purchase warrants exercisable at 10 cents per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue. (3,000,000 shares issued to Marvel and $93,000), (2,000,000 shares issued to Falcon and $62,000) 60/40 split in favor of Marvel. Falcon and Marvel's properties will be subject to a 2.5% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) Carmanah can purchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash payment.

This transaction is beneficial for Falcon and Marvel, having a large equity stake in Carmanah positions both companies very well as exploration at the BVBL moves forward, while the option agreement assists Carmanah to develop a significant portfolio of prospective properties. The BVBL acquisition will allow Carmanah to become a dominant new player with ground next to York Harbour's Bottom Brook Property which has recently announced an aggressive exploration program.

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have been able to work an option deal with Carmanah Minerals, Carmanah presents a great opportunity for all companies while allowing us to share in the success of potentially a new district scale discovery. Falcon currently has approximately 90,000 hectares of prospective ground - tied to major structures in Gander, Hope Brook, and the Victoria Lake Area. We look forward to new developments coming out of the BVBL as the area is quickly becoming known for its rare earth potential."

The transaction is considered a non-arm's length as a result of the companies having directors and officers in common and is subject to TSX-V approval.

Greg Robinson, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

