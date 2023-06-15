Leading health and wellness company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recommended by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state, anticipated to start in early to mid-2024. Humana’s Medicaid division, Humana Healthy Horizons, will administer the coverage in Oklahoma.

Through SoonerSelect, the Oklahoma Medicaid managed care program – focused on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicaid Expansion populations – Humana will serve children and adults across the state with the goal of improving their health and well-being.

“At Humana, we work to put our members’ health first, and we are committed to improving the wellbeing of the communities we serve. We are honored to bring our human-centered approach to care to Oklahomans covered under the state’s Medicaid managed care program, and we look forward to partnering with the state to address members’ physical and mental wellness, as well as the critical social determinants that affect the health of the population,” said Humana Healthy Horizons President John Barger. “We’re proud to have served communities across the state for more than three decades, and we look forward to collaborating with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Oklahoma health care provider community to deliver quality health care services to Oklahoma’s most vulnerable residents.”

Humana is one of three plan administrators selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued this year in Oklahoma.

“We are privileged to serve Oklahomans and address their comprehensive whole-person health needs,” said Joseph Fairbanks, CEO of Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma. “Through our collaboration with the state, providers, and community-based organizations we look forward to driving positive health outcomes for Oklahomans as they face the personal and public health challenges that affect their quality of life.”

Humana currently serves a total of more than 270,000 Oklahomans, across multiple business lines. The company provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in Oklahoma. Humana also administers health care coverage for members of the military, military retirees and their dependents through the federal TRICARE program. Humana’s participation in Oklahoma’s new Medicaid program will allow the company to bring its services to more Oklahomans across the state.

In addition, Humana is proud to be a community partner in Oklahoma and we’re addressing urgent and long-term community needs. During the pandemic, for instance, Humana invested nearly $1 million in relief to six+local+organizations+that+faced+an+unprecedented+demand from Oklahomans in need of critical services.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for more than 1 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons serves Medicaid enrollees through the following programs:

Medicaid Managed Care (MMC)

Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS)

Medicare Advantage Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs)

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

