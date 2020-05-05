NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of BYND during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/beyond-meat-loss-submission-form/?id=40500&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 5, 2020 to October 13, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company’s product tests with its large-scale partnerships as “very positive.” Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

DEADLINE: July 10, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/beyond-meat-loss-submission-form/?id=40500&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BYND during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 10, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903