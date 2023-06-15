Wesdome Provides Update on Operations Amidst Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

55 minutes ago
TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company has temporarily suspended underground activities and surface exploration activities at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, commented “The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority. At this point there are no fires within at least a 50 kilometre radius at Kiena, however the wind direction changed overnight and the plumes of smoke generated by these fires pose a potential risk to the well-being of our site personnel. Consequently, a proactive decision has been made to temporarily suspend underground operations, which will be evaluated on a shift-by-shift basis. Some essential surface activities such as operation of the mill, shaft maintenance and the placement of paste fill underground can continue safely. We are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with local authorities and a dedicated fire watch crew. Production is not expected to be materially affected at this time. The situation being highly variable given the influence of the wind, further updates will be provided if and when material change is forecast.

Importantly, no infrastructure or power supply systems at either operation has been affected, and Eagle operations are running as normal with the closest fire more than 100 kilometres away and there being no threat of smoke in the area at this time. On behalf of the team, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all firefighters and emergency workers for their tireless response to this difficult situation.”

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson
Board Chair & Interim CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
[email protected]		orLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
[email protected]
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

