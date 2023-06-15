Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Located in Copper Canyon, Texas

56 minutes ago
COPPER CANYON, Texas, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Williams Ranch is coming soon to Copper Canyon, Texas. Williams Ranch, an exclusive Toll Brothers community, is a boutique luxury neighborhood of only 30 home sites located off of Justin Road. Construction is underway, and Williams Ranch will open in late summer 2023.

Located directly across from Toll Brothers Vickery community on FM 407, Williams Ranch is a gated community, including one- and two-story, single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite floor plans ranging from 3,887 to 5,046+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.


“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Williams Ranch will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the most desirable communities,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Shops of Highland Village, The Highlands of Flower Mound, Plaza in the Shops at Lakeside, Unity Park, Lewisville and Grapevine Lakes, as well as the Dallas sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend the highly acclaimed Flower Mound Schools.

Major highways including Interstates 35E and 35W, and Highway 121 are easily accessible from Williams Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Dallas and Fort Worth, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and major corporate centers.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities nearby include Vickery – Estate Collection, Vickery – Executive Collection, Lakeside at Cielo Ranch. For more information visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.


About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

