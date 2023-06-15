COPPER CANYON, Texas, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Williams Ranch is coming soon to Copper Canyon, Texas. Williams Ranch, an exclusive Toll Brothers community, is a boutique luxury neighborhood of only 30 home sites located off of Justin Road. Construction is underway, and Williams Ranch will open in late summer 2023.



Located directly across from Toll Brothers Vickery community on FM 407, Williams Ranch is a gated community, including one- and two-story, single-family home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite floor plans ranging from 3,887 to 5,046+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Williams Ranch will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the most desirable communities,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Shops of Highland Village, The Highlands of Flower Mound, Plaza in the Shops at Lakeside, Unity Park, Lewisville and Grapevine Lakes, as well as the Dallas sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend the highly acclaimed Flower Mound Schools.

Major highways including Interstates 35E and 35W, and Highway 121 are easily accessible from Williams Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Dallas and Fort Worth, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and major corporate centers.

