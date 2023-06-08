PR Newswire

Company offers tips for customers to manage rising temperatures and energy costs

FAIRMONT, W.Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of increased electric use along with the potential for seasonal storms, FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison are completing equipment inspections, preventive maintenance and tree-trimming work across their West Virginia service areas to help reduce the potential for outages and improve reliability for customers this summer.

"The proactive inspections and maintenance we conduct are a key part of improving service reliability and keeping our customers comfortable as temperatures rise this summer," said Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia operations. "Running air conditioners and fans to stay cool during the summer months creates extra pressure on the electric grid, and our preparation work helps ensure a safe and constant flow of electricity."

Helicopter crews have inspected more than 480 miles of transmission lines located across FirstEnergy's West Virginia service territory. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken cross arms, failed insulators and other hardware problems not visible from the ground. Potential reliability issues identified during the inspection will be prioritized and addressed.

On the ground, electric company personnel inspected the companies' 185 substations earlier this spring and completed needed repairs prior to the summer. The inspections included using thermovision cameras to capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems with equipment. By identifying hot spots, maintenance and repairs can be completed before a power outage occurs. WATCH: FirstEnergy uses infrared thermography to enhance service reliability

Crews also conducted inspections along neighborhood power lines and surveyed more than 740 line capacitors that maintain proper electric voltage. These devices are especially useful in remote locations because they automatically adjust voltage levels to accommodate changing system conditions.

To help minimize the impact of tree-related damages during severe weather, Mon Power and Potomac Edison's tree contractors plan to clear vegetation along approximately 6,800 miles of power lines in 2023 to help enhance electric service reliability for West Virginia customers. They have already completed that work along more than 2,400 miles of power lines this spring.

As part of the companies' investment in vegetation management across West Virginia this year, trees are inspected and pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining safe clearances near electrical equipment. In some cases, trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed. Similar work will be performed along more than 500 miles of the companies' high-voltage transmission power lines in West Virginia.

With the summer storm season also comes higher-than-usual temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to beat the heat while also managing their electricity bill this summer. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can increase the temperature in their home will result in using about 3% less energy during the summer.

Use fans – moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.

During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent hot air from sneaking into your home.

Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.

Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner must do.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist .

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com , on Twitter @MonPowerWV , and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV .

Potomac Edison serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp .

