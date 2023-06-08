PR Newswire

Company offers tips for customers to manage rising temperatures and energy costs

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of increased electric use along with the potential for seasonal storms, Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is completing equipment inspections, preventive maintenance and tree-trimming work across its Maryland service territory to help reduce potential weather-related outages and improve reliability for customers this summer.

"The proactive inspections and maintenance we conduct are a key part of improving service reliability and keeping our customers comfortable as temperatures rise this summer," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations. "Running air conditioners and fans to stay cool during the summer months creates extra pressure on the electric grid, and our preparation work helps ensure a safe and constant flow of electricity."

Helicopter crews have inspected more than 590 miles of transmission lines located in Potomac Edison's Maryland service territory. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken crossarms, failed insulators and other hardware problems not visible from the ground. Potential reliability issues identified during the inspection will be prioritized and addressed as quickly as possible.

On the ground, Potomac Edison personnel inspected approximately 80 substations earlier this spring and completed needed repairs prior to the summer. Thermovision cameras were used to capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems with equipment. By identifying hot spots, maintenance and repairs can be completed before a power outage occurs. WATCH: FirstEnergy uses infrared thermography to enhance service reliability.

Crews also conducted thorough inspections along neighborhood power lines and focused on more than 450 line capacitors in Maryland that maintain proper electric voltage. These devices are especially useful in remote locations because they automatically adjust voltage levels to accommodate changing system conditions.

To help minimize the impact of tree-related damages during severe weather, tree contractors plan to clear vegetation along approximately 1,100 miles of power lines in 2023 to help enhance electric service reliability for Potomac Edison customers in Maryland. They have already completed that work along around 500 miles of power lines this spring.

As part of the company's investment in vegetation management this year, trees have been inspected and pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining safe clearances near electrical equipment. In some cases, trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed. Similar work will be performed along hundreds of miles of the company's high-voltage transmission power lines in Maryland.

With the summer storm season also comes higher-than-usual temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to beat the heat while also managing their electricity bill this summer. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can increase the temperature in their home will result in using about 3% less energy during the summer.

Use fans – moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.

During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent hot air from sneaking into your home.

Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.

Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner must do.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist .

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties in Maryland and about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com , on Twitter @PotomacEdison , and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp .

