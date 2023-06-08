PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® will launch its second annual National Outlet Shopping Day™ this Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties throughout the United States, Canada and across the globe. Following on the success of last year's inaugural event, which attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country, the 2023 celebration will be even bigger and better.

National Outlet Shopping Day (NOSD), the biggest outlet savings event of the year, has attracted a record number of top-name retailers, featuring thousands of exclusive deals from the most sought-after brands. More than 5,300 distinct, limited time offers from 400 retailers are featured in this year's NOSD digital savings offer guide, representing a 33 percent increase in participation over 2022. New for 2023, 50 luxury brands will participate in NOSD, providing shoppers with unique in-store experiences and VIP events throughout the weekend.

In all, 97 properties are participating in NOSD 2023, including 69 Simon Premium Outlets, 18 Mills, five Outlet Marketplace centers, and five international Simon properties in Mexico, Thailand, and Malaysia. This year's event has also expanded its omni-channel presence, with special live-streaming events on Simon Premium Outlets' e-commerce platform, ShopPremiumOutlets.com, featuring 15 retailers across four Simon centers.

About Simon

SOURCE Simon