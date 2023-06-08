AAON Releases 2022 ESG Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., June 8, 2023

The company highlights significant progress in sustainability, research and development, innovative products, our inclusive and diverse culture, and commitment to environmental stewardship.

TULSA, Okla. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, releases its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The Company highlights its commitment to continually improve overall sustainability practices, push boundaries with our research and development to advance the industry, drive innovation by building on our inclusive and equitable workforce culture and achieve long-term environmental targets.

AAON_Logo.jpg

"For AAON, the most impactful factor on people and society is the HVAC equipment we manufacture. Our products and solutions will help our customers and partners create a more sustainable world. Energy efficiency and decarbonization are priorities in our current operations and future planning. I am proud to lead a company that has such a significant impact on the world. AAON empowers people and manages our facilities, work processes, and business systems to deliver sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders. We continue to strive for further growth and progress in the communities where we live and work," said Gary Fields, AAON CEO, and President.

2022 Sustainability ESG Report

Report Highlights include:

  • AAON continues to lead the industry in innovative products by expanding its Zero-Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump packaged rooftop units, available from 2-50 tons. This is a critical solution to the increasing demand for building decarbonization in cold climates.
  • BASX cleanroom products are built to meet environmental standards, serving critical processes with high-fidelity control for precise industry requirements.
  • Recycled 17% and 8% more metals in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
  • Reports progress toward the environmental goal of 80% of products being non-fossil fuel-consuming by 2030.
    • 63% of units produced and 48% of sales were non-fossil fuel-consuming.
  • Continues to work towards reducing GHG emissions by 10% by 2025.
  • Recycled 54 tons of paint byproducts achieving 90% recycling of total paint waste.
  • Approximately 36% of the Company's energy is generated through renewable sources.
  • AAON's Board of Governance is 50% diverse, and the total workforce is 68% diverse.

For previous sustainability reports, please visit: AAON.com/Sustainability

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance, and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allow AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry.

For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contacts:
Robyn Aydelott
Corporate Communications Administrator
Phone: (918) 382-6558
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA24077&sd=2023-06-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaon-releases-2022-esg-sustainability-report-301846436.html

SOURCE AAON

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA24077&Transmission_Id=202306081230PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA24077&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.