Countdown to Summer: PG&E Encourages Customers to Prepare Homes for Warmer Weather, Explore Resources to Help Manage Energy Bills

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2023

Taking Action Today Can Help Customers Reduce Energy Usage and Save on Energy Bills

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of summer is just around the corner, and many parts of California are already experiencing warmer temperatures. Summer months are typically when customers use more electricity, primarily for cooling their homes and businesses. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is encouraging customers to consider no- and low-cost actions today to improve energy efficiency at home and at work to help reduce energy costs.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

PG&E offers resources all customers can use to help manage energy bills, as well as assistance programs for income-eligible customers.

"The summer is historically a period when customers use more energy and experience higher energy bills, especially in warmer climate zones where air conditioner (AC) units provide relief from the extreme heat. We're here to help our customers prepare and raise awareness of ways we can all use energy more efficiently and reduce costs," said Vincent Davis, PG&E's Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

Air Conditioner Checklist

The air conditioner accounts for more than 40% of summer energy use. Three simple steps will ensure the system works more efficiently ahead of extreme temperatures and reduce energy costs:

  1. Schedule an annual safety and maintenance check by a licensed technician, and clear vegetation and debris near the AC unit so it can receive proper air flow. Cleaning the area around the AC unit could help save up to $15/year.
  2. Replace air filters, and make sure air vents and registers are not blocked by furniture, curtains or rugs. Cleaning or replacing dirty air filters monthly will make it easier for the AC unit to circulate air, which could save up to $15/year.
  3. Set the AC thermostat to 78 F degrees or higher when home, health permitting. Every degree above 78 F could save 2%.

Indoor Summer Prep

  1. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise to push cooler air down into living spaces. Using fans to help keep air circulating can help save up to $15/year.
  2. Make sure windows open properly to let cooler air flow into the home in the morning and at night. Also, maintain blinds, drapes and curtains to help shade living spaces from the sun and keep the home cooler. Keeping blinds or drapes closed on sunny days can help to block the heat and save up to $30/year.
  3. Remove any dust from refrigerator coils or consider replacing an old fridge made prior to 2001 with a newer, energy-efficient model. Upgrading to an energy-efficient refrigerator could save up to $40/year.
  4. Make sure light fixtures are equipped with LED bulbs, which emit less heat, use less energy and could help save up to $260/year.
  5. Apply weatherstripping to doors, caulk around windows and doors, and install a door sweep on the garage door(s). Sealing these gaps can help to limit the flow of warm outside air into the home, keep the cool air inside, and help save up to $120/year.

Outdoor Pool Summer Prep

  1. Limit the amount of time the pool pump runs, and consider investing in a variable speed pool pump, which could help save up to $625/year.
  2. Use a pool cover to help keep your heated pool warm and reduce the amount of energy needed for heating. This could help save up to $1,300/year.

For more information on ways to improve energy efficiency, visit pge.com/summer.

Resources to Help Customer Manage Summer Energy Bills

PG&E customers can benefit by participating in a variety of programs to prepare for higher summer energy costs:

  • Personalized Rate Comparison supports customers by providing the best rate plan options for their household, which can help save money on energy bills.
  • Budget Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and helps customers avoid seasonal bill peaks.
  • Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer, based on how they are using energy.
  • Home Energy Checkup helps customers assess their energy use and gives customized savings tips.
  • HomeIntel is a free energy saving program that includes a Smart Audit and a personal energy coach. Customers who have lived in their home for more than a year and have a smart meter installed are eligible to participate.
  • Power Saver Rewards is a free program that rewards participants for temporarily reducing energy use on select hot summer days when the demand for electricity is high.
  • SmartAC is a voluntary program that offers participants $120 off a new smart thermostat or $75 to enroll in the program in addition to a $25 annual incentive.

Eligible customers are encouraged to take advantage of income-qualified assistance programs including:

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

favicon.png?sn=SF17566&sd=2023-06-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/countdown-to-summer-pge-encourages-customers-to-prepare-homes-for-warmer-weather-explore-resources-to-help-manage-energy-bills-301846384.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF17566&Transmission_Id=202306081400PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF17566&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.