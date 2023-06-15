IPG Launches Creative Commerce Labs

58 minutes ago
New York, NY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) continues to strengthen its end-to-end commerce offering to drive growth for brands with the launch of its Creative Commerce Labs program. The Labs work to find new and innovative revenue streams for marketers through cross-channel collaboration and partnering with key commerce innovators, such as Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab.

Leading the Creative Commerce Lab is Roald van Wyk, who reports to Jeriad Zoghby, IPG’s Chief Commerce Strategy Officer. Van Wyk was most recently at Accenture Song, where he advised Fortune 500 companies on navigating brand marketing transformations.

“The Creative Commerce Labs were created to help brands navigate the influx of creative commerce challenges that are presented in what we call the ‘commerce everywhere’ world,” said Van Wyk, Creative Commerce Lead. “We see these challenges as positive disruptions in the industry as they provide new canvases for creatives to innovate across media channels, generating significant opportunities for our clients to grow profitable share,” Van Wyk added.

The move builds on the company’s recent investments in the area, such as naming Jeriad Zoghby to oversee commerce strategy for the holding company and its acquisition of RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. In addition, Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, the Chief Creative Officer of FCB Canada, was recently named Jury President of Creative Commerce at the upcoming Cannes Festival of Creativity.

“The Creative Commerce Labs program is a powerful accelerator to ensure our clients at FCB and our sister agencies across IPG are leading in commerce – particularly as marketers’ business goals continue to be driven by commerce integration across physical, digital and virtual worlds,” said Nancy Crimi-Lamanna. “This trend isn’t going away, and in launching this program, IPG is ensuring all its companies are well-prepared to continue innovating on new and scalable commerce solutions for their clients,” Crimi-Lamanna continued.

The IPG Commerce Executive Council launched the Creative Commerce Labs. This Council, led by Jeriad Zoghby, oversees all partnerships, investments, strategies, and capabilities related to commerce, ensuring that the entire IPG portfolio leads with a cutting-edge commerce strategy for every client engagement. The group consists of commerce experts from across the holding company.

“The IPG Commerce Executive Council is uniquely positioned to empower our agencies to help brands grow across all channels and moments, accelerating commerce opportunities at every touchpoint for our clients. With our Creative Commerce Labs, we can design first-look creative solutions across the entire communications spectrum. This means we can create seamless experiences that drive better outcomes for customers and brands, no matter where a transaction occurs,” said IPG’s Jeriad Zoghby.

IPG is conducting Commerce Labs with a variety of partners and platforms over the course of the year.

About Interpublic
Interpublic (: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

