MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT), is pleased to provide an update on the company's recent progress and developments. In an interview with Tiger Stock Discord, Michael O'Shea, the CEO of Xcelerate Incorporated, shared important updates on various aspects of the company's operations. "This interview is a welcomed opportunity to update our shareholders on the progress being made on an informal, conversational basis. Tiger Stocks Discord has been following Xcelerate for some time now and this interview is a follow-up to one conducted last Fall" said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate CEO. The YouTube link to the interview is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5WZPtqIkY8

One significant development discussed during the interview was the progress of Afya Sasa Africa, an artificial intelligence-aided healthcare delivery system and medical triage system. Xcelerate Incorporate holds a license for the system in all of Africa and has chosen Tanzania as the initial location for its implementation. The company has already signed two contracts for the implementation of the system. One of the contracts is with the National Hospital of Tanzania, which serves a population of approximately 40 million people. This partnership aims to bring about a revolution in healthcare access and triage in the region. The system is expected to go live in mid to late July, which means that the benefits of this advanced healthcare delivery system will soon be available to the people of Tanzania. The second contract is with Haydom Regional Rural Referral Hospital, also known as Haydom Lutheran Hospital (HLH), located in Haydom, Tanzania. HLH is a 420-bed hospital that serves 5.7 million people in North Central Tanzania. Annually, the hospital provides care for 12,635 inpatient admissions and 103,173 outpatient visits. The implementation of the AI-aided healthcare delivery system at HLH will likely enhance the hospital's capabilities and improve healthcare services for the population it serves.

Overall, the introduction of Afya Sasa Africa in Tanzania holds great potential for transforming healthcare delivery and triage by leveraging artificial intelligence. It has the potential to improve access to quality healthcare services and enhance medical decision-making processes, benefiting millions of people in Tanzania.

In addition to Afya Sasa Africa, Xcelerate Incorporated has also made strides in its acquisition plans. The company has issued a letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in ESN Group, Inc. and its portfolio of health care and skin care products. They specialize in skincare and skin protection products and currently generate significant revenue through sales on platforms such as Amazon and in brick-and-mortar stores, including Kroger and Sprouts. The acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of this month or early June, will provide Xcelerate Incorporated with a 51% stake in the company, boosting its revenue stream and complementing its growth strategy of aligning commercially available products with patented innovations. It blends with our growth plan, which is to take sort of commercially available products, match them up with our patents, and then carry those through and market through our network. The acquisition of ESN Group, Inc. and its portfolio of health care and skin care products aligns perfectly with this strategy, as it will provide Xcelerate Incorporated with a controlling interest and access to a range of skincare and skin protection products that are already generating significant revenue. By leveraging our network and marketing expertise, we aim to further boost sales and drive growth for these products.

Furthermore, Xcelerate Incorporated continues to advance in the med-tech field. Driven by the expertise of Dr. Anya Glisovic, the company has filed four new patents for a revolutionary surgical instrument guidance system. This system incorporates a miniature camera and laser pointer, enabling surgeons to have a real-time view of their instruments and the surgical site on a screen. The compact design allows the system to be retrofitted to existing surgical instruments, reducing the need for costly replacements. Xcelerate Incorporated anticipates licensing opportunities for these patents once they receive feedback from the patent and trademark office.

Michael O'Shea provided confirmation on the closure of Reg A and confirmed that he had submitted the audited financials for 2022 to the SEC. Additionally, he acknowledged that these audited financials represent the company's fourth year of filings since its inception in 2019.

Michael O'Shea, who brings a wealth of experience as a forensic auditor to his role as CEO, expressed confidence in the company's progress and future prospects. Xcelerate Incorporated aims to uplift its stock and believes that generating revenues, which are expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, will be a significant milestone in achieving this goal.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

