MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / For the third consecutive year, Dow ( NYSE:DOW, Financial) has been named a 2023 honoree and the Materials Sector leader of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization committed to inspiring, equipping, and engaging people to take action to change their communities and the world.

"Becoming the world's most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company means playing an active role in our communities," said Rebecca Bentley, Dow's vice president of Public Affairs and Dow Company Foundation director. "We are a more competitive Company when our communities are strong and resilient, and we partner with organizations who share our values and focus on creating a more sustainable future."

The dimensions of The Civic 50 align with Dow's Environmental, Social and Governance focus, showcasing and recognizing the value that community investment and engagement creates for all stakeholders. Dow's citizenship strategy focuses on signature engagement and investment. Some examples include:

The ALL IN ERG Fund harnesses the passion and perspective of our 10 ERGs to collaborate with community organizations tackling the greatest ID&E needs.

The Business Impact Fund brings together nonprofit organizations, employees, Dow customers and partners to tackle many of society's most significant sustainability challenges.

The FIRST partnership serves a global robotics community that prepares young people for the future through interactive STEM education.

#PullingOurWeight is a global waste cleanup campaign that includes education about responsible waste management.

A global Volunteer and Employee Resource Group Participation Policy fuels the Company's emphasis on service and provides 12 hours of paid time off annually for eligible employees to participate in volunteer and ERG programs during scheduled work hours.

"We use our materials science expertise to create solutions that spark positive change for the places we do business and our global community as a whole," said Bob Plishka, global director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships and Dow Company Foundation president. "Team Dow is at the center of our citizenship work, and it matters. In addition to the social impact, there is a strong link between Dow employees who volunteer and those who report a positive employee experience and strong engagement at work."

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism; integration across business functions; institutionalization through policies and systems; and impact measurement.

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Dow set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

