HAMPTON, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (

CLDX, Financial) announced today that data from the Company’s barzolvolimab program will be presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2023 being held June 9-11 in Hamburg, Germany.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Late Breaking Oral Presentation Number 000401: Barzolvolimab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in a Multiple Ascending Dose Trial in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:00 - 1:00 pm CEST; 6:00 - 7:00 am EDT
Session: Urticaria and angioedema from bench to bedside
Presenting Author: Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

Oral Presentation Number 000393: Barzolvolimab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Antihistamine Refractory Cholinergic Urticaria
Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 4:45 pm - 6:15 pm CEST; 10:45 am - 12:15 pm EDT
Session: Novel treatment approaches in urticaria
Presenting Author: Eva Grekowitz, M.D., Clinical Investigator, Department of Dermatology, Venerology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "will," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company drug candidates, including barzolvolimab (also referred to as CDX-0159), in current or future indications; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing and accruing patients for clinical trials; our limited experience in bringing programs through Phase 3 clinical trials; our ability to manage and successfully complete multiple clinical trials and the research and development efforts for our multiple products at varying stages of development; the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; the availability, cost, delivery and quality of clinical materials produced by our own manufacturing facility or supplied by contract manufacturers, who may be our sole source of supply; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; the failure of the market for the Company's programs to continue to develop; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; our ability to continue to obtain capital to meet our long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials that we have initiated or plan to initiate; and other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
[email protected]

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
[email protected]

