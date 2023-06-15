Veradigm Payerpath™ Rated #1 End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software

Veradigm® (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced that Black+Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has honored Veradigm Payerpath with the highest ranking in its End-to-End+RCM+Software+Technology%2C+Physician+Practices+%26amp%3B+Ambulatory+Facilities%2FGroups category for 2023.

Black Book conducted polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awarded top-performing vendors based on 18 key performance indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Veradigm Payerpath is an end-to-end revenue cycle management suite of solutions built to assist organizations improve revenue, streamline communications with payers and patients, and boost practice profitability for practices of all sizes and specialties.

“Veradigm Payerpath seamlessly connects patients, providers, and payers via the Veradigm Network,” said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. “Veradigm is dedicated to helping streamline patient interactions and support providers as they take control of their revenue cycle. We are proud that Black Book and its survey participants have recognized the value Payerpath brings to the ambulatory market.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2023 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.

