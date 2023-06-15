Dr. Terry Nisbet Joins Newly Formed Technical Advisory Committee

1 hours ago
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that Dr. Terry Nisbet will join MACOM’s newly established Technical Advisory Committee (“TAC”). MACOM’s TAC members will act in an independent advisory capacity to MACOM, supporting growth strategies, technical roadmaps and expanding the Company’s network.

“I am pleased to welcome Terry to our TAC,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Terry has an established track record of success, and we look forward to his inputs as we expand our European presence.”

Dr. Nisbet has over 40 years of RF, microwave and international experience. From 2002 until his retirement in 2019, Dr. Nisbet served as President and Chief Executive Officer of United Monolithic Semiconductors (“UMS”), a joint venture between Thales Group and Airbus, with facilities in both France and Germany. UMS is a supplier of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) foundry services, monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and multi-chip modules for Military and Commercial markets. Within UMS, Dr. Nisbet helped transform the business, improve its profitability and create leading positions in the Defense, Space and Automotive markets. From 2008 through 2010, he also served as Chairman of Thales Microelectronics.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Nisbet held various management, engineering, sales and marketing leadership roles at Thales Antennas (formerly Racal Antennas), Thales-MESL (formerly Racal-MESL) and Ferranti, all based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr. Nisbet holds a BSc and PhD in the fields of Electrical, Electronic and Microwave Engineering from Herlot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Dr. Nisbet has published numerous papers and book contributions in the field of microwave engineering, holds several patents, is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology in the UK and was awarded the Prix Chaptal des Arts Physiques in 2016, in recognition of his work with UMS.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

