Shapeways and Microsoft Win 2023 TCT Award

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, has been chosen with Microsoft, as the winner of the 2023 TCT Awards in the category of Consumer Product Applications. This award recognizes the innovative Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

Designed to expand accessibility and inclusivity for technology users, the Shapeways Configurator simplifies the process of customizing 3D printed add-ons for Microsoft+Adaptive+Accessories. These products empower those who may find using a conventional mouse and keyboard challenging.

“We are truly honored to accept the TCT Consumer Product Application Award,” said Amanda Harrell, General Manager of eCommerce and Vice President of Marketing at Shapeways. “This award not only highlights the value of our collaboration with Microsoft but also underlines our commitment to developing personalized products that enhance accessibility.”

The Shapeways Configurator makes it possible for technology users to customize their Microsoft Adaptive Accessories add-ons, improving functionality and fit. TCT’s recognition of this product underscores the importance of collaborative design and 3D printing for accessibility and inclusivity in technology.

“The ability for any individual to create a mouse and keyboard setup that truly works for them requires the ability to customize the accessories to address specific needs, and 3D printing is essential to achieving this,” said Dave Dame, Director of Accessibility at Microsoft. “We are thrilled to see recognition of our partnership with Shapeways, Inc., and hope that this enables more people to access the benefits of technology.”

Among a field of exceptional finalists, each presenting inspiring projects and significant contributions to additive manufacturing, Shapeways and Microsoft are honored to receive this award and extend their greatest thanks to the TCT Awards Committee.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit www.shapeways.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005749r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005749/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.