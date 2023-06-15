Patrick Gruber to Participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 13th at 4:00 pm ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (

GEVO, Financial), announced today that Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday June 13, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET.

Topic: The evolution of Gevo's business model, capital deployment, and proprietary technology

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note the event may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on June 13, 2023, utilizing the same registration link.

Registration Link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__fJj2XqgS2G5h-dkbbDfdA#/registration

About Gevo
Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their life cycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low-carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that the Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific-based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.

Learn more at Gevo’s website: www.gevo.com

Media Contact
Heather L. Manuel
+1 303-883-1114
[email protected]


