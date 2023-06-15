Steel Partners Holdings Announces Joseph Martin Named Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Legal Officer and Maria Reda Named General Counsel

2 hours ago
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced the appointment of Joseph Martin as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer and Maria Reda as General Counsel. These appointments will further strengthen the company's strategic planning, administrative, and legal functions, supporting its growth and success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005739/en/

Joe Martin Named Chief Administrative Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role as Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Martin will provide expert guidance and strategic direction to the executive team.

Maria Reda has served as interim General Counsel for the past year playing a critical role in the company's legal operations. Ms. Reda's appointment reflects her exceptional contributions and dedication to Steel Partners’ success.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe Martin back to Steel Partners as our Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer, and to announce Maria Reda as our General Counsel," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "Their combined expertise and leadership will enable us to navigate a rapidly evolving business landscape effectively."

Under our SteelGrow Talent Management program, our goal is to recruit, retain, and reward high potential team members and grow their responsibilities within Steel Partners to be able to promote from within whenever possible. These appointments reflect the company's dedication to recruiting and promoting top talent to drive its continued success.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports.

