PowerSchool Announces Partnership with Stepwell to Streamline Special Education Compliance and Monitoring

2 hours ago
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, announced today its partnership with Stepwell, a web-based platform specializing in special education compliance and monitoring at the district, regional, and state levels. The partnership provides PowerSchool customers with streamlined monitoring and easy-to-use tools to help them meet Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) compliance requirements.

Available to PowerSchool+Special+Programs users now, the integration with Stepwell enhances collaboration between State Education Agencies (SEAs) and Local Education Agencies (LEAs) by providing visibility into timely and relevant student data, history, processes, and timelines in one place to meet IDEA compliance and achieve better outcomes for students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).

“This partnership is a game changer in special education because it not only streamlines the monitoring process for IDEA compliance, but it also helps with corrective action planning,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer, PowerSchool. “We’ve taken the guesswork out of Results Driven Accountability to help educators spend more of their time where it’s needed most – with students.”

PowerSchool Special Programs users can now access the Stepwell platform’s signature offerings such as:

  • Modernized dashboards with “at a glance” statuses and one-click access to tasks, reports, and timelines.
  • Integrated workflow engine configured to drive the optimal sequence of process to ensure success and avoid compliance and performance issues.
  • Robust package of visualizations to bring data to life and inform decisions.
  • Monitoring item bank that gives users access to hundreds of vetted questions and answers to program and fiscal monitoring challenges.
  • Single platform for reporting and analysis.

“Stepwell is proud to partner with PowerSchool and provide our monitoring and compliance platform to their special education solutions,” said Andrew Henry, Founder and President of Red Cedar Solutions Group. “We believe this partnership will provide SEAs and LEAs with the tools they need to improve compliance and student outcomes.”

To learn more about PowerSchool Special Programs, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fclassroom%2Fspecial-programs%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005712/en/

