Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced the release of its 2022 ESG Report, which documents the Company’s environmental, social and governance practices, initiatives and opportunities.

“Fortune Brands Innovations operates in the high-growth categories of Water, Outdoors and Security, with a portfolio that is well positioned to capture tailwinds from increasing need to address sustainability, safety and wellness. With our growing array of connected products, leadership in home water management, and expertise in commercial safety and material conversion, we are innovating products that help address some of the world’s most pressing sustainability and safety issues,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.

Fortune Brands’ ESG approach, “ONE Home,” focuses on how the Company contributes to brand, innovation and channel leadership through its emphasis on caring for the Home Planet, getting people Home Safe, and building a Home For All, in which its team can thrive.

Over the past years, the Company has taken important steps to demonstrate its commitment to ESG and further engrain ESG into its business in value-adding ways. During 2022, an exceptionally busy year of transformational change for Fortune Brands, the Company continued to progress on its ESG journey.

Key 2022 ESG milestones include:

Launched new sustainability and safety products

Kept safety at the forefront and improved key safety metrics year over year

Embedded sustainability factors into Capital Expense Request and Enterprise Risk Management processes

Launched partnership with Yellowstone Forever

Completed its first submission to the CDP climate survey

Added new Employee Resource Groups

Increased the number of its diverse job applicants

Achieved meaningful DEI associate representation goals, ahead of plan

“The actions we took in 2022, including unlocking new opportunities by simplifying and aligning our organization, will better enable us to drive ESG in value-adding ways. I am excited about the opportunities we have to grow our business, and proud to lead a Company where our associates are so passionate about our purpose of fulfilling dreams of home in an ethical, responsible and sustainable way,” said Fink.

Fortune Brands remains committed to continuous improvement in all areas of the business, including its ESG strategy. The Company is focused on further enhancing its holistic ESG program and integrating it throughout the business, delivering on what matters most to Fortune Brands and its stakeholders.

To download Fortune Brands' 2022 ESG report or learn more about the Company's ESG program, visit fbin.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2Fesg-reporting%2F.

