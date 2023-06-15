Granite REIT Announces Voting Results From Its 2023 Joint Annual General Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) (collectively “Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out in Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2023, were elected as set out below.

A total of 49,393,327 stapled units (77.49% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings indicated the following:

As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

49,109,699

99.95

26,699

0.05

49,061,842

99.85

74,556

0.15

Remco Daal

47,586,666

96.85

1,549,732

3.15

47,357,166

96.38

1,779,232

3.62

Kevan Gorrie

49,107,476

99.94

28,922

0.06

49,056,653

99.84

79,745

0.16

Fern Grodner

49,109,539

99.95

26,859

0.05

49,059,634

99.84

76,764

0.16

Kelly Marshall

48,322,333

98.34

814,065

1.66

48,274,123

98.25

862,275

1.75

Al Mawani

49,095,917

99.92

40,481

0.08

49,045,516

99.82

90,882

0.18

Gerald Miller

48,726,280

99.17

410,118

0.83

48,673,254

99.06

463,144

0.94

Sheila A. Murray

48,551,627

98.81

584,771

1.19

48,501,902

98.71

634,496

1.29

Emily Pang

49,106,257

99.94

30,141

0.06

49,054,723

99.83

81,675

0.17

Jennifer Warren

49,109,130

99.94

27,268

0.06

49,061,143

99.85

75,255

0.15

Votes
For

%

Votes
Withheld

%

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT

49,305,219

99.83

82,759

0.17

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP

49,303,714

99.83

84,264

0.17

Votes
For

%

Votes
Against

%

Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation

47,925,017

97.53

1,211,381

2.47

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 142 investment properties representing approximately 62.8 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005770r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005770/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.