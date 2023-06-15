Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) (collectively “Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out in Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2023, were elected as set out below.

A total of 49,393,327 stapled units (77.49% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings indicated the following:

As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Peter Aghar 49,109,699 99.95 26,699 0.05 49,061,842 99.85 74,556 0.15 Remco Daal 47,586,666 96.85 1,549,732 3.15 47,357,166 96.38 1,779,232 3.62 Kevan Gorrie 49,107,476 99.94 28,922 0.06 49,056,653 99.84 79,745 0.16 Fern Grodner 49,109,539 99.95 26,859 0.05 49,059,634 99.84 76,764 0.16 Kelly Marshall 48,322,333 98.34 814,065 1.66 48,274,123 98.25 862,275 1.75 Al Mawani 49,095,917 99.92 40,481 0.08 49,045,516 99.82 90,882 0.18 Gerald Miller 48,726,280 99.17 410,118 0.83 48,673,254 99.06 463,144 0.94 Sheila A. Murray 48,551,627 98.81 584,771 1.19 48,501,902 98.71 634,496 1.29 Emily Pang 49,106,257 99.94 30,141 0.06 49,054,723 99.83 81,675 0.17 Jennifer Warren 49,109,130 99.94 27,268 0.06 49,061,143 99.85 75,255 0.15

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT 49,305,219 99.83 82,759 0.17 Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP 49,303,714 99.83 84,264 0.17

Votes

For % Votes

Against % Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation 47,925,017 97.53 1,211,381 2.47

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 142 investment properties representing approximately 62.8 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005770/en/