Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite REIT”) and Granite REIT Inc. (“Granite GP”) (collectively “Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the “Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out in Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 12, 2023, were elected as set out below.
A total of 49,393,327 stapled units (77.49% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.
The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings indicated the following:
|
As Trustee of Granite REIT
As Director of Granite GP
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
%
|
Peter Aghar
|
49,109,699
|
99.95
|
26,699
|
0.05
|
49,061,842
|
99.85
|
74,556
0.15
|
Remco Daal
|
47,586,666
|
96.85
|
1,549,732
|
3.15
|
47,357,166
|
96.38
|
1,779,232
3.62
|
Kevan Gorrie
|
49,107,476
|
99.94
|
28,922
|
0.06
|
49,056,653
|
99.84
|
79,745
0.16
|
Fern Grodner
|
49,109,539
|
99.95
|
26,859
|
0.05
|
49,059,634
|
99.84
|
76,764
0.16
|
Kelly Marshall
|
48,322,333
|
98.34
|
814,065
|
1.66
|
48,274,123
|
98.25
|
862,275
1.75
|
Al Mawani
|
49,095,917
|
99.92
|
40,481
|
0.08
|
49,045,516
|
99.82
|
90,882
0.18
|
Gerald Miller
|
48,726,280
|
99.17
|
410,118
|
0.83
|
48,673,254
|
99.06
|
463,144
0.94
|
Sheila A. Murray
|
48,551,627
|
98.81
|
584,771
|
1.19
|
48,501,902
|
98.71
|
634,496
1.29
|
Emily Pang
|
49,106,257
|
99.94
|
30,141
|
0.06
|
49,054,723
|
99.83
|
81,675
0.17
|
Jennifer Warren
|
49,109,130
|
99.94
|
27,268
|
0.06
|
49,061,143
|
99.85
|
75,255
0.15
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
%
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT
|
49,305,219
|
99.83
|
82,759
0.17
|
Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP
|
49,303,714
|
99.83
|
84,264
0.17
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
%
|
Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation
|
47,925,017
|
97.53
|
1,211,381
2.47
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 142 investment properties representing approximately 62.8 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.
