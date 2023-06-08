Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 8, 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (

NYSE:CARR, Financial), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement:
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future payment of a dividend, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Media Inquiries
Jason Shockley
561-542-0207
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
[email protected]

