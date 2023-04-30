PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.1 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market



AUM By investment vehicle: 4/30/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions Transfers 5/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $18,862 ($75) ($696) - $160 $18,251 Japan Subadvisory 8,848 49 (264) (86) - 8,547 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,533 (4) (242) - - 5,287 Total Institutional Accounts 33,243 (30) (1,202) (86) 160 32,085 Open-end Funds 36,741 (431) (990) (44) (160) 35,116 Closed-end Funds 10,959 - (257) (51) - 10,651 Total AUM $80,943 ($461) ($2,449) ($181) $- $77,852

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

