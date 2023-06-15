DIRTT's Chicago Experience Center Opens its Doors to Demonstrate Dynamic Interior Construction

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is hosting DIRTT Connext 2023, where architects and designers will experience first-hand how industrialized construction can build high-performing and adaptable workplace, education, and healthcare spaces.

DIRTT Connext tours will take place June 12 and 13 at the DIRTT Experience Center located at 325 N. Wells Street, Chicago to coincide with NeoCon, one of the biggest events of the year for the commercial interior design industry.

DIRTT’s Experience Center features over 18 vignette areas showcasing the power of industrialized construction and demonstrating the flexibility, adaptability, and versatility of the DIRTT Construction System. Guests will be guided through the space with the opportunity to speak with various subject matter experts on DIRTT’s approach to interior construction. New areas have been added to this year’s event featuring new innovations and prototypes that are sure to spark the creativity of those experiencing the space.

DIRTT is excited to once again be part of this week that is known for helping to shape the built environment. For more information and to book a tour, visit connext.dirtt.com.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their workspaces as their needs evolve. This flexibility is especially important in today's rapidly changing business environment, where organizations need to be able to adapt quickly to new challenges and opportunities. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NTE2NSM1NjM4NjY3IzIwODE3MzQ=
DIRTT-Environmental-Solutions.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.