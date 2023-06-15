The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”), and IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON: IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] announce the opening of the 124-room Hotel Indigo Downtown Panama City Marina. The five-story hotel is located in the historic waterfront district of downtown Panama City, Florida. The hotel offers sweeping views of St. Andrews Bay and a walkable location convenient to the many locally owned restaurants, bars and businesses that make up the unique and historic downtown.

Hotel Indigo properties are designed to be as individual as their surroundings and reflect the local culture of their communities. Each hotel is part of the pulse and rhythm of a place, drawing on the unique story of its local area to inspire every aspect of the hotel, from intriguing design to distinctive local ingredients on menus. At Hotel Indigo Downtown Panama City Marina guests will enjoy two on-site restaurants: Tarpon’s, offering a delicious Southern twist on coastal fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating providing water views; while the open-air fifth-floor dining venue, Steam on 5, serves fresh local seafood alongside thoughtfully curated craft cocktails with breathtaking views of St. Andrews Bay.

Guests of the hotel can enjoy the conveniences of high-speed internet, complimentary parking, a private pool, an outdoor fire pit, a 24-hour fitness center and an onsite retail shop. The hotel is pet-friendly and able to host meetings and special events in a spacious banquet room or outside on the event lawn.

“We are excited to be a part of the downtown Panama City community,” said Jean Capps, General Manager of the Hotel Indigo Downtown Panama City Marina. “We have an amazing venue to showcase to our guests, and we can’t wait to welcome both visitors and locals to enjoy an experience with us that’s both upscale and authentic to the distinct fabric of downtown Panama City.”

This is the fourth of five new hotel openings planned in the first half of 2023. St. Joe’s hotel portfolio now consists of 1,102 operational hotel rooms. Two additional hotels are currently under construction, with Camp Creek Inn planned to open later in June of this year and the other, Residence Inn by Marriott Panama City Beach planned to open in 2024. These hotels will bring St. Joe’s total portfolio to 1,298 rooms once complete.

Hotel Indigo Downtown Panama City Marina is located at 7 Harrison Ave., Panama City, Florida. Visit www.hotelindigo.com%2Fpanamacityfl for reservations.

