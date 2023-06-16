BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, dermatology, and eye, oral and nasal care, today announced a new application for intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment, which can replace commonly used IV bags in a variety of surgical procedures.

Sonoma developed this new application of its wound care technology in response to an unmet need for a non-toxic irrigation solution that can prevent infection and improve healing time. The intraoperative pulse lavage container is designed to be used in combination with a pulse lavage irrigation device, or flush gun, for abdominal, laparoscopic, orthopedic, and periprosthetic procedures. This product replaces commonly used non-antimicrobial saline and aggressive rinsing solutions with safe and effective Microcyn® Technology. Microcyn® Technology assists in the reduction of microorganisms, is non-toxic, and has regenerative properties, making it critical in preventing infection and promoting wound healing. Sonoma's pulse lavage container is also cost competitive with IV bags, the current standard of care.

Sonoma developed the intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment in close collaboration with the medical community and Sonoma's existing distribution partners in Europe and expects this new application will be met with wide acceptance. Sonoma is now accepting orders for the pulse lavage irrigation treatment solution, which is expected to be ready for commercial use in Europe in September 2023. Sonoma anticipates commercial launch in the U.S. in 2024.

"Sonoma continues to lead in the innovation of products that improve outcomes for people with wounds or injuries or who are needing surgery. We continue to see increased demand for our wound care products in Europe, and we are excited to expand our offerings to include this next generation irrigation solution to help people heal faster following surgery," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, or to pre-order our pulse lavage irrigation treatment solution in Europe, please contact [email protected]

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin, and oxygenates the cells in the area treated, assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

