2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Covia believes that we can make a positive difference in the world. This belief, along with our core Values to Be Different and Act Responsibly, drives our involvement in global initiatives and our communities around the world.

For years, Covia has focused its international efforts around investment in our Mexican Communities including San Lorenzo, a small town located near our plant in the south of Jáltipan, Veracruz, Mexico. In collaboration with the community and other local stakeholders, we launched the Granjas de Peces (fish farming) initiative to promote entrepreneurship and local economic development in San Lorenzo. This self-employment program has benefited numerous families through the development of tilapia fish farms. To date, Covia has built more than 20 ponds in the community, each managed by a local family. Because underground water is close to the surface in this area, the ponds are filled with water and ready to be farmed in less than two weeks.

Each family in the program sells an average of 66 pounds of fish each month, providing a source of dependable income and subsistence for these families.

We look forward to replicating this initiative with additional families in San Lorenzo, and contributing to the wellbeing and quality of life of our neighboring communities. The video above provides more information about the Granjas de Peces (fish farming) initiative program.

