2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / CNH Industrial's plant in Lecce, Italy has begun a new environmental project with the installation of an apiary at the site. The project is aligned with CNH Industrial's commitment to protecting biodiversity - one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The hives will be managed by local expert beekeepers from Apicolturaurbana, an organization that works to raise awareness of bees and their importance. CNH Industrial worked with them to select an Italian species of bee and ensure that no materials used in the hives would be harmful. The location also features a suitable drinking area and a range of plants and flowers.

The inauguration day included opportunities for education and information not only about bees, but also on the importance of safeguarding biodiversity.

Massimiliano Casaburi, Lecce Plant Manager, said: "We're proud to be the first plant in Europe to undertake a scheme of this kind. It reflects the type of plant we want to be: innovative and also ready to embrace activities that reach beyond production itself. As well as making vehicles, we're proud to say that we also make honey!"

Giuseppe Fascetta and Alberto Battista, Environment, Health and Safety EMEA, CNH Industrial: "We're proud to have European plants committed to running worthwhile projects that safeguard biodiversity. It confirms CNH's commitment to protecting the environment."

