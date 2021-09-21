PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTNX).

Class Period: September 21, 2021 – March 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 6, 2023, after the market closed, Nutanix disclosed that it would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 on time because the Company's Audit Committee was conducting an investigation with the assistance of outside counsel. The investigation relates to "certain evaluation software from one of the Company's third-party providers [that] was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period." The Company further disclosed that the issue is likely to result in "additional costs . . . incurred to address the additional use of the software."

On this news, Nutanix's stock price fell $2.27, or 7.8%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Nutanix announced that it had received a letter from Nasdaq stating that, "because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report . . . for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which required timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the [SEC]."

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (2) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; (3) investigation and remediation of the foregoing— i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntnx-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-nutanix-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301846707.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles