Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells Remaining Shares of Option Care Health for Approximately $330 Million of Proceeds

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that it has sold 10.8 million shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH) common stock pursuant to Rule 144 for proceeds of approximately $330 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown, continued support of WBA’s strategic priorities and transformation to a consumer-centric healthcare company. The transaction is another decisive action WBA is taking to unlock value and further simplify the company’s portfolio.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs more than 325,000 people and has a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: the company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005832r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005832/en/

