Fairmont Mayakoba to host exclusive 2023 pride celebration

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico, June 9, 2023

RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to announce the celebration of pride in paradise with an exciting party today June 8th, 2023 at the resort's traditional Mexican Town Square - El Pueblito - . Invited guests will include a wide range of social media influencers, media outlets, Fairmont Mayakoba guests, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.

To make of this a memorable pride celebration, luxury brands like Casa Dragones and Moet Chandon are part of the array of unique experiences that will craft signature cocktails designed for this event.

The parties' theme will include a monochromatic dress code - viva magenta - and feature entertainment that will keep the party pumping throughout the night. In addition to Fairmont Mayakoba, sponsors of the pride party include, Queer Weddings Mexico, Sarao,Musik Entertainment, Airstar, Rubious Bar Movil, Gallo Amarillo, Pyrotech, Blue Chocolat and Encore. Fairmont Mayakoba is honored to be hosting this exclusive LGBTQ event with these reknown brands in the region and proud of their welcoming company philosophy towards the LGBTQ community as it believes that diversity is their strength.

LGBTQ Pride Month is dedicated to celebrate and commemorate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) pride. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests which took place in New York City in 1969. Today, pride celebrations are held globally through June each year and they are a vital celebration for the LGBTQ community and its many supporters.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya
Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizingFairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected], or visitfairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba onTwitter,Facebook,Linkedin, andInstagram.

About Accor
Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information contact:
Fairmont Mayakoba
Cindy Diaz | PR Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LT24211&sd=2023-06-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairmont-mayakoba-to-host-exclusive-2023-pride-celebration-301846905.html

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LT24211&Transmission_Id=202306090053PR_NEWS_USPR_____LT24211&DateId=20230609
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.