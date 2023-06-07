EMCOR Group Inc CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 4,171 Shares

2 hours ago
On June 7, 2023, Anthony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and CEO of EMCOR Group Inc (

EME, Financial), sold 4,171 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's performance and the potential impact on its stock price. In this article, we will analyze the insider trading activity, the company's business, and its valuation to provide insights into the possible reasons behind the sale.

Who is Anthony Guzzi of EMCOR Group Inc?

Anthony Guzzi has been with EMCOR Group Inc since 2004 and has served as the company's Chairman, President, and CEO since 2011. Under his leadership, EMCOR has grown into a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses and organizations.

EMCOR Group Inc's Business Description

EMCOR Group Inc is a Fortune 500 company that specializes in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. The company operates through various segments, including United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. EMCOR's clients come from a wide range of industries, such as commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional customers.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Anthony Guzzi has sold a total of 58,119 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 4,171 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at EMCOR Group Inc. In the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells in total.

Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' confidence in its future prospects. In this case, the consistent selling by insiders may raise concerns about the company's outlook or valuation.

Valuation

On the day of Anthony Guzzi's recent sale, shares of EMCOR Group Inc were trading at $175.3 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.392 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.40, which is higher than the industry median of 14.23 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $175.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $156.49, EMCOR Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 4,171 shares by EMCOR Group Inc's CEO Anthony Guzzi may raise concerns about the company's valuation and future prospects. The stock is currently trading at a higher price-earnings ratio than its industry median and historical median, and it is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider trading activity to make informed decisions about their investments in EMCOR Group Inc.

