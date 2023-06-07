Insider Sell: President & COO Helms Lloyd W Jr Sells 5,000 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

1 hours ago
On June 7, 2023, President & COO Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources Inc (

EOG, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year of trading activity for Helms Lloyd W Jr, who has sold a total of 20,852 shares and purchased 0 shares in the past year.

EOG Resources Inc is a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company's operations are primarily focused in the United States, Trinidad, and the United Kingdom North Sea.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for EOG Resources Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Valuation

Shares of EOG Resources Inc were trading for $115.87 apiece on the day of Helms Lloyd W Jr’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $67.931 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 7.26, which is lower than the industry median of 7.86 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $115.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $130.41, EOG Resources Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This means the stock is Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider sell by Helms Lloyd W Jr and the current valuation of EOG Resources Inc, investors may want to keep an eye on the stock's performance and insider trading activity. While the stock is currently trading at a modestly undervalued level, the recent sell by the President & COO could signal potential concerns about the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider the overall insider trading trends and other factors before making any investment decisions.

