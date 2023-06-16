AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Strategic Partnership and Channel Partner Agreements with Broadnet Technologies, LLC

40 minutes ago
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between businesses and consumers, today announced the execution of definitive Strategic Partnership and Channel Partner Agreements with Broadnet Technologies, LLC., a global leader in business messaging solutions.

Broadnet has over 60,000 customers internationally, making the company an ideal partner to penetrate the U.S. marketplace for Text-to-Pay, 2-way SMS and a suite of SMS tools. The Partnership will strengthen AppTech’s sales and distribution efforts and expand the company’s market share domestically by enabling AppTech to offer competitive SMS rates and innovative new solutions. In addition, the Partnership will allow AppTech to embed its Text-to-Pay solution into Broadnet’s Easy Paperless solution. Easy Paperless enables businesses to print, scan, and send documents to a mobile phone by SMS link.

“The Company plans to roll out a link to phone invoice payment checkout experience using text-to-pay,” said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp. “The integration with Broadnet’s network will bolster AppTech’s fully integrated approach to all payments experiences and purchasing journeys. As a result, the Partnership enhances the development and growth of CommerseTM.”

“Broadnet, the creator of the first short message service center (SMSC) gateway, is thrilled to collaborate with AppTech. SMSC handles text message operations and is responsible for receiving, storing, routing, and forwarding SMS messages to and from mobile handsets.” Rabih Al Zubaidi, Founder and CEO of Broadnet, stated, “We are excited to work with AppTech and their engineers to expand our suite of products to include AppTech’s text-to-pay and other CommerseTM products. Additionally, AppTech will offer our SMS products integrated into their CommerseTM platform.”

About BroadNet Technologies, LLC

With over 20 years of experience as an SMS provider and aggregator, Broadnet is a prominent global business messaging solutions provider and a GSMA member. BroadNet offers a number of services, including Bulk SMS, HLR Lookup, SMS Firewall, A2P SMS, SMSC Gateway, and more, all based on industry standard frameworks and security best practices. Since 2003, Broadnet has seen steady growth and is now one of the leading telecommunication companies in SMS-related services, with more than 60,000 satisfied clients globally. Furthermore, BroadNet has been presented with ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 for delivering quality and secure SMS solutions that meet the requirements and expectations of today’s clients. Broadnet develops and maintains its own proprietary SMS platforms to provide innovative, customized, and differentiating products and services. Coupled with direct connections to over 800 operators and carriers worldwide, BroadNet is able to offer top-quality routes with exceptional performance and reliability at very competitive prices. The Company’s services make it easy to send one or one billion SMS messages anywhere in the world safely and securely. Starting from BroadNet’s HQ in Beirut, Lebanon, the company now has offices and branches in 13 countries on four continents, with more being planned. For more information, visit www.broadnet.me.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton
737-289-0835
[email protected]

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]
760-707-5959

