NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Beyond Meat between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted "extensive testing" to "ensure manufacturability" of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company's product tests with its large-scale partnerships as "very positive." Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

