BOSTON, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the outcomes from a recent end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding plans to advance ulixacaltamide into Phase 3 for essential tremor (ET).

“Our constructive discussion with the FDA established the path forward towards registration in the U.S. for ulixacaltamide. This program brings a new mechanism to a large and underserved population. We are very glad to have the support for so many aspects of the program, including two different Phase 3 trial designs, which provide multiple ways to demonstrate efficacy while also being efficient with resources,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis.

Key elements of the registration plan:

Use of the modified Activities of Daily Living 11 (mADL11 1 ) as the primary endpoint is acceptable. In the Phase 2 Essential1 study, mADL11 was nominally significant (p=0.042)

Base case assumption confirmed for two Phase 3 trials, one of which will be a 12-week, parallel design study and one of which will be a 12-week randomized withdrawal study for stable responders

Safety database required for a New Drug Application (NDA) at the minimum required by ICH guidelines: 300 patients with six-months of exposure and 100 patients with one-year of exposure

Agreement that the completed and planned clinical pharmacology and toxicology studies would be sufficient for submission of an NDA



The protocols for the Phase 3 trials are being finalized and Praxis intends to submit to the current Investigational New Drug Application shortly.

About Ulixacaltamide

Ulixacaltamide is a differentiated and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels designed to block abnormal neuronal burst firing in the Cerebello-Thalamo-Cortical (CTC) circuit correlated with tremor activity. Ulixacaltamide, the most advanced program within Praxis’ Cerebrum™ small molecule platform, is currently in development for the treatment of essential tremor and as a non-dopaminergic treatment for the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

About Essential Tremor

Essential Tremor (ET) is the most common movement disorder, affecting roughly seven million people in the United States alone, including approximately two million diagnosed patients. ET is characterized by involuntary rhythmic movement in the upper limbs, with or without tremor in other body locations such as the head, vocal cords, or legs. These tremors significantly disrupt daily living and are progressive in nature, with increases in tremor severity and amplitude commonly observed over the course of the disease. There is only one approved pharmacotherapy for ET, propranolol, a beta blocker approved by the FDA in 1967, that offers limited efficacy and poor tolerability and that is contraindicated for comorbidities that affect a significant share of the ET population. Other beta blockers and anti-convulsants are used off-label, though similarly are characterized by limited efficacy and tolerability. For these reasons, approximately 40% of patients who seek pharmacotherapy treatment for ET discontinue within two years.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 mADL11 comprises 11 elements of the TETRAS Activities of Daily Living, excluding social impact, individually scored from 0-3.