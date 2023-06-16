Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on June 7, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 19,400 shares of its common stock to six new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,700 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 9,700 shares of its common stock.

These stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Seres pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan was adopted by Seres’ board of directors in December 2022.

The stock options have an exercise price of $5.36 per share. Each option will vest as to 25% of the total number of shares subject to the option on the first anniversary of the applicable individual’s date of hire and as to 6.25% of the total number of shares subject to the option upon a completion of each three full months of service to the Company thereafter. The RSUs vest as to 25% of an award on the first 15th day of a calendar month that immediately follows the first anniversary of the applicable individual’s date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the award, upon completion of each three full months of service to the Company thereafter.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

